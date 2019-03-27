Nataniël brings new show to PE Opera House

Afrikaans singer and entertainer Nataniël will be in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday April 2 for a show at the PE Opera House.

He shares the stage with pianist Charl du Plessis, bass player Werner Spies and Peter Auret on drums in a new show, called Four Loud People.

Nataniël tells his characteristic stories in Afrikaans and English and makes music that spans genres – from pop, blues, soul, jazz, original and brand new to classic and evergreen.

His extravagant collection of stage costumes is by Floris Louw, and are always a drawcard.

Four Loud People is at 7.30pm for 8pm and tickets are R185 and R220 on sale online at www.itickets.co.za, or call 086-100-0291.