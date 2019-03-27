Bluewater Bay beach clean-up

The Algoa Bay branch of Wessa and the Zwartkops Conservancy are joining forces for a beach clean-up at Bluewater Bay swimming beach on Saturday March 30 from 9.30am to 10.30am.

To get there, drive from the city side along the N2, take the Bluewater Bay off-ramp and then turn right at the stop street where it meets with Weinronk Way.

Drive straight to the end of Weinronk Way and then into the swimming beach parking area.

“We will supply bags, but please remember to bring hats, sunscreen, water and gloves if possible,” said a spokesperson.