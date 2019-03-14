New Moolman and Vanderlinden art exhibition

Port Elizabeth-based artists Bretten-Anne Moolman and Cedric Vanderlinden open an exhibition of their fine art paintings at Art on Target on Friday March 15.

South-African-based Belgian painter Vanderlinden will show selected pieces from his European show titled “Against the Dying of the Light,” along with Art on Target director Moolman.

“It’s the end of the world, you might as well paint,” is how Vanderlinden prefaces his upcoming solo show of paintings, which start as representational cloudscapes set against human elements with simple, bold compositions.

“They depict, if they are said to depict anything, a post-apocalyptic, post-anthropocene Earth, dominated by resurgent romantic sublime of natural forces: a world of our own making.

“Art is the opposite of consumption. Art is a witness.”

After an absence from the landscape with her series of Human Gestures in 2017 – 2018, Moolman returns to her exploration of land and current global issues in her paintings.

This collection explores rain, the impact of rain or the lack thereof on the face of the landscape.

She has been witnessing and documenting rain at Art on Target for almost two years and through observing the changes in the land, her paintings initially deal with every millimetre of water in a representational landscape to an abstracted interpretation of the nourishment rain provides to crops and the well-being of humanity.

“Imagine the land as a giant circuitry board, the current being water, the effects are ‘electrifying’ in colour, pattern and shape,” Moolman says.

The opening, which is at 5.30pm, is free and all are welcome.

The exhibition at 2 Target Kloof in Essexvale will continue until April 15 and gallery hours are 10am to 5pm on weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The opening will be followed by A Sound Journey with Joe van der Linden.