Joe Van der Linden kicks off 2019 Armchair Sessions

The 2019 Armchair Sessions at Art on Target in Essexvale kick off with Bay guitarist Joe van der Linden on Friday March 15.

The multi-talented guitarist and bassist’s show A Sound Journey will start at 7.30pm at the Essexvale art studio.

Van der Linden is equally at home on acoustic, electric or double bass and often accompanies other musicians and bands.

He has played with Valiant Swart, Sons of Trout, Delta Blue, The Zaps, Zolani Mahola, Gerald Clark, the Brothers, Zambuktu (with Tim Hopwood) and a host of other bands.

On Friday it is his turn to be centrestage, with drummer Lloyd Martin as his accompaniment.

Van Der Linden has lived at length in Cape Town but missed Port Elizabeth so much that he returned, while Martin is originally from Cape Town but spent 30 years in Johannesburg before moving to the Friendly City.

Martin’s drumming is a familiar sound from sessions and projects like the Castle adverts featuring Africa and More than a Feeling and Prisoners of Strange, with Carlo Nombelli, Johnny Fourie and Marcus Wyatt, among others.

A Sound Journey will feature the duo in a few originals, as well as well-known favourites and is likely to turn into a party as it is also Van Der Linden’s birthday.

Tickets are R80 and refreshments will be on sale but the venue, at 2 Target Kloof in Essexvale, is not licenced so patrons may bring their own alcohol. Glasses and ice will be supplied.

A Sound Journey coincides with the opening of Art on Target’s Fine Art Painting Exhibition, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.