Irish music nights lined up for St Patrick's Day in PE

Port Elizabeth may be thousands of kilometres away from the Emerald Isle but there will still be celebrations aplenty on St Patrick’s Day.

This year the day dedicated to the patron saint of Ireland falls on Sunday March 17 and festivities start on Saturday March 16 at Eddie Mac’s VP Club in Walmer, from 7.30pm onwards.

The singalong continues on Sunday when the Music Kitchen will present a traditional St Patrick’s Day bash, from 3 to 6pm.

At the Victoria Park gig, the Bay City Rockers will bring their repertoire of the old style Irish singalong pub songs to set the atmosphere, performing as the Bay City Irish Band.

The quartet of Larry Kozak, Colin Botha, Rod Johnson and Rob Perrin will later on switch to their popular ’60s, ’70s and ’80s rock and roll set list.Eddie Macs will have special green shaded beers in keeping with the colour associated with the event, together with food specials.

Traditionally a day of feasting on food and many drinks, St Patrick’s Day dates back to the year 1198.

Entry is free for patrons dressed in the Irish fashion or at least wearing a hat of some sorts and there will be prizes for the best dressed couple.