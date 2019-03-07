Quilt exhibition at ArtEC

The SA South African Quilters Guild is bringing Travelling Quilts to Port Elizabeth next week, an exhibition which includes the work of several Bay artists.

The Siyadala – We Create Travelling Quilt collection started in Port Elizabeth and was chosen from the quilts entered in the National Quilt Festival held in the city in July 2017.

The collection started to travel in November 2017 at the Aardklop Festival in Potchefstroom and since then has been exhibited in all the major centres, as well as at various cultural festivals throughout SA and in Namibia.

It is now the turn of the Dias Quilters’ Guild’s turn to host this 10th annual show, putting it on display at the ArtEC Gallery in Bird Street from Monday March 11 to Saturday March 16.

“The exhibition takes on a new format, which we hope will reach more quilting communities and the general public over the next two years,” said Travelling Quilts co-ordinator and quilt ambassador Renée de Beyer.

“The quilts were selected from entries in the Siyadala competition, and were chosen with the intention to inspire and educate the viewers about the different styles and techniques, colours and designs used to create this collection of quilts.”

De Beyer said the 32 quilts were relatively small and most were wall hangings, which made the collection easier to handle considering the distances they are couriered.

“One usually associates a quilt with a bed covering, hence it normally being anything from a single bed cover upwards.

"However, size does not count here as these quilts are superb examples of timeless techniques used in the making of quilts,” De Beyer said.

She singled out Bay artist Angie Franke’s Ubunye, entered in the festival’s challenge category.

“This pictorial quilt was made for Angie’s husband as a gift and we were honoured that he agreed to let the quilt travel for two years before he would get the opportunity to enjoy it.”

The exhibition will highlight a range of techniques, including a miniature sampler with traditional block designs and another of hexagons hand-pieced in an age-old method. It also includes hand-pieced and exceptional machine quilting.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 1pm. Entrance is free.