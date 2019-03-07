Bevin Samuels launches album in Gelvandale

Nelson Mandela Bay Idols SA finalist Bevin Samuels will launch his first album on his home ground at the Gelvandale Stadium on Saturday March 30.

The young recording artist is releasing the album with record label San Entertainment.

Samuels is a familiar face to viewers of the television reality series SA Idols as he made it through the final rounds and to the top six in 2016.

He will be joined on the Gelvandale stage by previous Idols finalists Terra Cox and Keegan Martin.

In 2018, the three singers formed a multi-genre musical group called 156, which held its first concert as a boy band in Port Elizabeth in February 2018.

The Gelvandale concert starts at 3pm on March 30 and will also feature Bay acts such as Chapter 3, Zaybo, Zaybo, DJ Executive and Scotty G along with others.

Golden circle tickets are R150 and general access R100. The stadium will have food and drink stalls, and a cash bar.

Book at Computicket.