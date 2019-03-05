Events

New play puts focus on Bay photographers

Xolisa Ngubelanga presents 'Broken Lens' this weekend in New Brighton

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 05 March 2019

Bay playwright Xolisa Ngubelanga honours legendary South African photographers in his new two-hander 'Broken Lens'

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Kids who kill - an in-depth look into the murder of Thoriso Themane
Sharif Moodley

Most Read

X