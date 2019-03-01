'As You Like It' for PE's Mannville
Shakespeare play at St George's Park should be packed with fun, energy under director Jacque Batista
Fun, laughter and energetic physical theatre ahead when 2019’s Nelson Mandela Bay Shakespeare in the park "As You Like It" opens on Wednesday March 6
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.