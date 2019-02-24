Pitfalls of trying to change spouse's personality

PREMIUM

At some point, someone lied to couples and made us believe that only when our spouses think, feel, react and behave the way we do, will the relationship be satisfying. But how often does it happen that just because we try to change our spouses, our relationship gets worse and worse? Inevitably, the clash caused by our contest to change one another hits the boiling point of frustration and conflict.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.