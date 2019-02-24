Events

BOOKS

10th Knysna Literary Festival has a diverse line-up

Bantu Holomisa, Adam Habib, Vanessa Raphaely and Michael Charton will give talks

24 February 2019

The 2019 Knysna Literary Festival programme from March 8-10 will offer something for everyone

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed

Most Read

X