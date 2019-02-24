BOOKS
10th Knysna Literary Festival has a diverse line-up
Bantu Holomisa, Adam Habib, Vanessa Raphaely and Michael Charton will give talks
The 2019 Knysna Literary Festival programme from March 8-10 will offer something for everyone
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.