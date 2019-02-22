Marimba, piano and the ECPO at 'Music at the Market'

The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra is in full swing this weekend offering light classical music at the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth.

Music maestro Richard Cock is back as conductor of the Music at the Market concerts at 5pm on Saturday February 23 and again at 12 noon on Sunday February 24.

The orchestra is a summer favourite on the city’s calendar, previously performing at in Victoria Park; and more recently in the wind- and weather-resistant venue of the Feather Market Centre, with fantastic soloists and guest artists.

Tempo, Ghoema, Sama, Vonk and Kanna-winning, showman and pianist Rocco de Villiers leads the pack.