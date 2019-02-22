Marimba, piano and the ECPO at 'Music at the Market'
Richard Cock will conduct Rocco de Villiers, Magda de Vries and more at the Feather Market Centre in PE
The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra is in full swing this weekend offering light classical music at the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth.
Music maestro Richard Cock is back as conductor of the Music at the Market concerts at 5pm on Saturday February 23 and again at 12 noon on Sunday February 24.
The orchestra is a summer favourite on the city’s calendar, previously performing at in Victoria Park; and more recently in the wind- and weather-resistant venue of the Feather Market Centre, with fantastic soloists and guest artists.
Tempo, Ghoema, Sama, Vonk and Kanna-winning, showman and pianist Rocco de Villiers leads the pack.
Marimba genius Magdalena de Vries will also play, and her recordings and solo appearances with every orchestra in the country have made her famous – particularly for her ability to leap from one end of the massive marimba to the other, usually barefoot!
Both of these superb artists are known for their designer clothes. Rocco’s recent album Kortbroek, Langkouse best describes some of his most outrageous outfits and De Vries wears exquisite African designer creations.
Guest artists include the touring Bruckner University Big Band from Austria, which has been performing its way through Africa, ending with an appearance at Starlight Classics in Somerset West.
Vocalist Asemahle Tsholoba, whose debut performance with the ECPO in 2018 last year had the audiences cheering for more, is back with a tribute to Mama Afrika.
Last but not least on the music front, the Feather Market organ, played by Justin Stone, will take centre stage, celebrating its 20th anniversary.
The addition of food trucks which gave the event a festive outdoor feel in 2018 will be repeated this year, offering a variety of Indian and Asian cuisine, pizzas, wraps, Belgian waffles, coffees and milkshakes.
An extended interval will allow the audience time to select something delicious to eat for an early supper on Saturday or lunch on Sunday.
Music at the Market is on Saturday at 5pm and on Sunday at 12 noon.
- Booking is through Computicket, with tickets at R120 and R100 for adults (depending on the seating chosen); R70 for pensioners; R50 for school pupils scholars and R20 for pre-schoolers.