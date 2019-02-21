Adrian Gardiner will speak at Aurora breakfast

Port Elizabeth’s Aurora Special Care Centre will host a fundraising men’s charity breakfast on Friday March 8 with Bay businessman Adrian Gardiner the guest speaker.

The breakfast, from 7.30am to 10am, is at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club and forms a crucial element in the centre’s annual programme to raise much-needed operational funds.

Aurora is a non-profit organisation, constantly seeking funds to meet its monthly expenses due to the minimum support received from government.

The centre has 40 full-time residents, as well as 80 children and adults who attend the stimulation centre on a daily basis. In addition, there are 15 mildly disabled adult residents in its group home.

Aurora fund-raiser Nicole Davidge said most of the residents could not afford to pay their full fees and some could not afford to pay anything at all.

“We are therefore hugely dependent on our fund-raising events and donations from the public to manage our operation,” she said.

Davidge appealed to corporates in Nelson Mandela Bay and interested individuals to support the breakfast, which will have AlgoaFM deejay Daron Mann as the master of ceremonies.

A Port Elizabeth businessman who founded the Shamwari Private Game Reserve some 70km outside the city, Gardiner officially formed the Mantis Group in 2000, a family-run collection of privately owned hotels, eco escapes and lifestyle resorts located around the world, with a large presence in Africa.

He will speak about “taking the risk or losing the chance”.

For the breakfast, tables of 10 are available at R2,000 a table and you can book a place by contacting Nicole at 041-368- 6180 or fundraiser@aurorasa.co.za. The ticket price includes a full English breakfast with tea or coffee and juice, as well as pastries served on arrival.