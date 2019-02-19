Marimba and muffins at PE Women's Club

The PE Women’s Club in Summerstrand is inviting guests to a morning of muffins and marimba with a charismatic conductor on Friday February 22.

Conductor and performer Richard Cock will be presenting Muffins and Marimba accompanied by classical musician Magda de Vries on marimba at 10am at the club.

De Vries is an acclaimed percussionist who has won all the major South African music prizes and international scholarships and studied percussion in Japan, being the first foreign student at the Tokyo College of Music under Professor Atsushi Sugahara.

As an orchestral percussionist, De Vries has worked with the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra in Tokyo, attended the 2000 Festival de Musica de Canarias as member of the former Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as South African orchestras.

She also has performed a large number of world premiéres, including works by Errollyn Wallen, Peter Klatzow, Robert Fokkens, Paul Hanmer, Clare Loveday, Alexander Johnson and Hendrik Hofmeyr.

As recording artist, she released her first solo album MarimBaroque in 2013 and is featured on CDs by Claire Johnston, Denzil Weale, Hannelie Rupert, Ockie Vermeulen, Duo FourIVTwo and Acoustic Moodz.

Cock has performed with world-renowned classical singers, including Pavarotti and the Three Tenors, and conducted on a large and small scale, ranging from 50,000 people at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria to small concerts with the Chanticleer Singers chamber choir.

Cock is well-known in Port Elizabeth for the annual Concert in the Park with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra and will be taking the orchestra under his baton when it performs this weekend at “Music at the Market”.

He also is a fixture at the National Arts Festival, with the festival Gala Concert drawing a capacity crowd.

Muffins and Marimba is open to the public and tickets are R100 which includes the show, muffins and tea or coffee. Seating is limited so booking is advised.