Learn to surf while supporting good causes

A Port Elizabeth charity fundraising group is organising Just Add Water, a series of surf lessons with a difference on Saturday March 2 at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand.

Just Add Water is a fundraising community clinic which aims to raise money for Animal Welfare and non-profit surf initiatives.

There are time slots of 7-8am, 8-9am, 9-10am and 10-11am.

Lessons will cost R200 per person, or R350 for two people, per session.

Softop surfboards and wetsuits will be provided, as well as goodie bags worth R100, which include a children’s yoga class.

Book with Megan on 060-838-9897.