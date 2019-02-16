Treat in store at Baakens Food Truck Funday

Baakens Food Truck Funday is having its first night market of the summer season on Saturday February 16.

This growing community event will see 20 food trucks, tuk-tuks and trailers showcase their offerings in Lower Valley Road, in the Baakens Valley, from 4 to 9pm. From traditional Neapolitan pizzas to home-made curries, vegetarian meals and Asian cuisine, locals and visitors are again in for a feast of flavours.

“We’re bringing back the evening instalments of Baakens Food Truck Funday for the summer season. Families can come for the Bay’s biggest street food party in the heart of the city. Bring all your relatives – fur friends included – and come and chill in this beautiful outdoor setting,” co-organiser Grant Foong said.

Beats by Hand, Celso Fabbri and Emile Naidu are among the local acts that will perform. Children’s entertainment will also be available and there will be bar facilities at Richmond Hill Brewing Company, Benn Koppen and Brickmakers Distilling Co, along with a craft market curated by WERK_.

“The family market has no entry fee, all meals are capped at R55 and there is a definite focus on a quality, fun, family environment,” Foong said.

Visitors are encouraged to bring along their picnic blankets and camping chairs, and there is limited space available inside the WERK_ workshop in the case of poor weather.

The event is also safe and secure thanks to support partners, Magnum Alarms and Gardmed Ambulance Service.

For more information, contact Grant Foong on 082-367-1864, e-mail grant@foongs.co.za, or like Baakens Food Truck Funday on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.