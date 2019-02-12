COMPETITION
Win tickets to Abba tribute show
Prizes for 10 readers for Centrestage dance party at the PE Opera House
Centrestage is presenting its popular Abba: Here We Go Again on Friday and Saturday February 15 and 16 and is giving readers 10 double tickets (20 in total) for the Saturday night performance
