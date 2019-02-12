Events

COMPETITION

Win tickets to Abba tribute show

Prizes for 10 readers for Centrestage dance party at the PE Opera House

PREMIUM
By Herald Reporter - 12 February 2019

Centrestage is presenting its popular Abba: Here We Go Again on Friday and Saturday February  15 and 16 and is giving readers 10 double tickets (20 in total) for the Saturday night performance

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X