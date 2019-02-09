Dad and daughter Valentine’s date

Fathers and their little princesses can celebrate this Valentine’s Day together at the Unicorn Cafe and Salon’s first Daddy and Daughter Date on Thursday from 2-4pm.

The event encourages fathers to spend time with and express love to their daughters over food and fun activities on the day of love.

Café owner Shanelle White said the event aimed to help strengthen connections between fathers and daughters.

“For Valentine’s Day we chose to focus on fathers and daughters, as fathers are usually their little girl’s first love.“We hope to cultivate prospects where young women are affirmed by a positive male figure and men can be more intentional about being attentive to caring for females in their lives,” White said.

Each dad and daughter will receive:

Sparkling grape juice as a welcome drink

A surprise gift for the daughter A custom-made board game gift to play at the table and take home

A unicorn milkshake for daddy and daughter

A gourmet burger for dad and any kiddies meal from the menu for the daughter

A sweet unicorn treat for both to enjoy at the table or take home

A Polaroid snapshot to keep as a memory of their special day together.

They will also decorate a cupcake together at the table.

White said the event targeted fathers with daughters aged three to 16, however “our events can be enjoyed by anyone who is young at heart”, she said.

Tickets cost R400 per father and daughter pair, and an extra R150 per additional daughter.

For more information, contact Shanelle White on 072-507-1428.