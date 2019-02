Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr will visit Port Elizabeth on March 8 for a performance in Lorraine.

Hofmeyr's show is at 7.30pm at the Fairview Sport Centre in Willow Road.

Tickets are between R100 and R150.

Inquiries: Westway Tickets, 041-369-5422, 062-597-5657 or call Anton for further information, 083-760-0609.