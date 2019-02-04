Bayworld talk on microplastic pollution

The Algoa Bay Hope Spot and Bayworld will host a Know Your Bay night at Bayworld on Thursday February 7.

The free evening, presented in conjunction with the Algoa Bay branch of Wessa, will focus on microplastic in the air and in the sea and start at 5.30 for 6pm.

“Where did the nurdles go?” by Dr Eckart Schumann will cover the voyage of billions of nurdles (tiny pieces of plastic) spilled off the MSC Susanna in Durban harbour during a storm in October 2017.

Dr Schumann is an internationally renowned oceanographer and research associate at the Ocean Science campus of Nelson Mandela University.

“It is raining plastic. Literally” by Dr Dee Allen and PhD candidate Steve Allen will discuss the data collected from remote areas of deposition of microplastic falling from the sky.

The Allens will also present some of the research they are conducting here in Algoa Bay, part of a pan-Africa river plastic survey aiming to “0 Plastic to the Sea”.

Steve Allen is researching atmospheric microplastic in remote and high-altitude areas around the world with a focus on the French Pyrenees mountains, while Dr Dee Allen is a researcher in urban drainage pollution and co-researcher in atmospheric microplastic.

Inquiries: Bayworld on 041-584-0650, or e-mail lorienp@hotmail.com, 078-844-3863.