Shashi Naidoo in PE for eco-fundraiser

The Alushi Foundation Trust is presenting a “Romance with Mother Earth” gala dinner on Thursday February 14 at the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth.

Television personality Shashi Naidoo will be a guest of honour at the event which starts at 6 for 6.30pm.

Tickets are R300 and include a meal and entertainment.

Alushi spokesperson Punji Naidoo said the dinner was to raise funds for an aquaponics project in Port Elizabeth, and was presented in conjunction with Naka Iliso Consulting, the department of agriculture, forestry and fishery as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The aim of the project was the education schools to create entrepreneurship and self-sustainable living.