Prof Peter Loyson to speak at Anciety History Society

Audience will hear about the 'first circumnavigation of Africa'

01 February 2019

Prof Peter Loyson will talk on “The first circumnavigation of Africa” at the Ancient History Society of Port Elizabeth on Tuesday February 5 at 7pm at the Italian Club, Harold Road, Charlo.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

A pasta dinner is served from 6.15pm, for which bookings are essential. There is also a cash bar.

  • Inquiries: Louise Luders, louiseluders@gmail.com, 073-761-9418.

