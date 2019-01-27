Birdlife Eastern Cape outing
Twitchers and non-birders invited to Settlers Park walk
Birdlife Eastern Cape is going on an outing on Saturday February 2 to Settlers Park, led by Andy Nixon.
The association is hosting this as a public walk so non-birders are also welcome to come and learn about birds.
Target birds are the blue-mantled crested flycatcher and grey sunbird, on SABAP2 pentad: 3355_2535.
Meet at 8am in the How Avenue car park (security has been arranged). Bring a R10 tip for the ranger.
- Inquiries: Andy Nixon, 041-585-1114, 076-419-3756.