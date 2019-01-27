Birdlife Eastern Cape outing

Birdlife Eastern Cape is going on an outing on Saturday February 2 to Settlers Park, led by Andy Nixon.

The association is hosting this as a public walk so non-birders are also welcome to come and learn about birds.

Target birds are the blue-mantled crested flycatcher and grey sunbird, on SABAP2 pentad: 3355_2535.

Meet at 8am in the How Avenue car park (security has been arranged). Bring a R10 tip for the ranger.