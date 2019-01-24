Linton Grange Library booksale

The Friends of the Linton Grange Library will be holding a book sale on Saturday February 2 at the library. Doors will be open for the book sale from 8am to 11.30am. The Friends says it has "lots of books, both English and Afrikaans". All books are sold from R5, with proceeds to the library Inquiries: Anne, 041-360-0797.

