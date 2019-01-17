Rikalet to launch debut EP at Barn

Singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Rikalet de Lange will launch her debut EP Mother Tongue at the Barn at the Opera House in Port Elizabeth on Saturday January 26. “I’m just in love with the possible connections music creates to others, to our individual and collective futures and our pasts,” Rikalet said ahead of the concert.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.