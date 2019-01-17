Gear up for 34th The Herald Continental Cycle Tour
2019 will mark the 34th year of the scenic and iconic Herald Continental Cycle Tour in Nelson Mandela Bay. The event has a race for everyone to take part in, with the events as follows: Mountain Bike Race held at the Addo Polo Club, Addo on Sunday February 17; Team Corporate Challenge and the Junior Cycle Tour at Pollok Beach on Saturday February 23; Road Race on Sunday February 24.
