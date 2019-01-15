Walk with a purpose at King's Beach

Wessa holds beach clean-up

The first Wessa Algoa Bay Branch monthly walk with a purpose beach clean-up for 2019 will take place on Saturday January 26. It will be at Kings Beach starting at 9.30am and ending at 10.30am. The group will meet on Kings Beach at the end of the concrete path between the open grass space and the Kings Beach Surf Lifesaving clubhouse.

