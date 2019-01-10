THEATRE

'Dinner for One' on menu at Pemads Awards night

PE theatre night includes comic sketch which made Miss Sophie and James famous

Pemads is marking its annual Twelfth Night awards ceremony this weekend with a production of Dinner for One starring Linda-Louise Swain and Leslie Speyers at the Little Theatre. After his successful direction of the pantomime Sinbad, the Sailor in December, Speyers steps into the hilarious role of James the butler, with Swain as Miss Sophie in a traditional new year presentation of the comic two-hander.

