Movie, music night at Cape Recife
Big Man and Bear will sing at Pine Lodge outdoor cinema pop-up
Cape Recife Nature Reserve is the venue for a evening called CineMAGIC In The Forest on Saturday January 5 The organisers of Outdoor Cinema will be screening a film along with a live experience with musicians Big Man & Bear, meals from Ziggys, movie snacks a pop-up cash bar and photo booth at Pine Lodge Resort and Conference Centre.
