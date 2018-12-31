Movie, music night at Cape Recife

Big Man and Bear will sing at Pine Lodge outdoor cinema pop-up

Cape Recife Nature Reserve is the venue for a evening called CineMAGIC In The Forest on Saturday January 5 The organisers of Outdoor Cinema will be screening a film along with a live experience with musicians Big Man & Bear, meals from Ziggys, movie snacks a pop-up cash bar and photo booth at Pine Lodge Resort and Conference Centre.

