Abba: Here We Go Again at the Boardwalk

The Abba songbook of the 1970s supergroup will reach a whole new audience at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre on Thursday and Friday. December 27 and 28.

Centrestage brings its hit show Abba: Here We Go Again back after selling out 3,500 tickets in its September run at the Opera House.

“The secret to this show’s success lies in it’s inter-generational appeal,” Centrestage’s Gary Hemmings believes.

“Buoyed by the success of the two Mamma Mia movies, the simple, catchy, feel-good, singalong style of their music still appeals to both young and old, making this a fabulously fun family show.”

The show is fronted by original vocalists Tara-Jane Stern and Caron Strydom, along with Kerry Hiles, Kerry-Lee Jeffrey and Deborah Everard, Andre Strydom, Fenlin Pitie, Sandy Robbie, Wayne Kallis and Kevin Mattheus.

The feel-good revival was first presented to coincide with the sequel to the smash hit film Mama Mia in 2018.

The evergreen repertoire of catchy pop tunes includes Waterloo, Super Trooper, Chiquitita, Fernando, SOS, Voulez Vouz, Gimme Gimme, Knowing Me Knowing You and Dancing Queen.

Brand new additions made popular again by the movies comprise As Good As New, If it Wasn’t for the Nights, Our Last Summer and Hole in Your Soul, while Does Your Mother Know, Take A Chance on Me and Rock Me make for popular lighter moments.

Then, to cover all the bases, the Centrestage band will also belt out big Abba ballads such as The Winner Takes It All and Thank You for the Music., I Have A Dream and Andante Andante.