Go on a spooky tour of the Bay

The Port Elizabeth instalment of the Mystery Ghost Bus Tour is being held on Saturday, following similar events in Johannesburg, Irene and Cape Town earlier in December. The tour includes “theatrical entertainment, some clever scares, the science of the paranormal, dowsing rods, audience participation, haunted pub stops, a dark room with a chilling effect, the use of ghost-hunting apps on your cellphone and entry into an historical cemetery with a thrilling climax”, according to Mystery Ghost B...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.