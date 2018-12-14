Cedric Vandenschrik, Joe van der Linden and Lloyd Martin perform at Remo's

Port Elizabeth restaurant Remo’s is hosting a summer street party on Sunday afternoon with musicians Cedric Vandenschrik, Joe van der Linden and Lloyd Martin on the deck. Kitesurfer, singer, guitar player and entertainer Vandenschrik has just completed a run of Queen tribute performances including three nights at Chicky’s Yard next to Remo’s in the Baakens Valley.

