SA band Watershed is heading to the Eastern Cape

Popular SA band Watershed is touring the Cape after the release of their latest album Harbour, their seventh studio album, this summer.

The band will be performing new acoustic tracks plus their hits twice in Port Elizabeth, with a performance at the Music Kitchen in Newton Park both before and after the new year.

Their tour starts this week in the Western Cape and reaches St Francis Links in St Francis Bay on Thursday December 27.

The band then moves east to play in Cinsta and Morgan Bay before heading to the Bay for the first gig on Sunday December 30.

ItThey will play at Mitchell’s Brewery in Knysna on December 31, then return to the Music Kitchen on Thursday, January 3.

Then it is on to the Barnyard in Plettenberg Bay on January 4 before heading west for more stops and finishing off in Paarl on January 6.

The band consist of Craig Hinds, lead vocalist and guitar, Howie Combrink on drums and guitar, Gideon Botes on electric guitar, Quintin Askes on bass and Paul Mc Iver on acoustic guitar.

It’s been 18 years since the release of their debut album In The Meantime, with a string of radio singles that way surpasses the years they have been around such as Indigo Girl, Fine Way and Letters.

Watershed has toured and had major success in the big European territories, performing alongside some of the biggest names in the music world, such as U2, Peter Gabriel, Bob Geldof, The Corrs and The Cranberries.

Lead singer and songwriter Hinds has built a career on lyrics and melodies and grown a following with every album they’ve produced.

Hinds teamed up with fellow band member and producer, Gideon Botes, to come up with 10 tracks for the new album.

“We took a while to get this album done as we had to carve time out of our own schedules to work on this record,” Hinds said.

“It’s not that easy to record and produce a full album within weeks. It requires a different kind of discipline but allowed us the freedom to listen to each track and make improvements.

“It’s actually so amazing to be part of a band who’s individually talented and more than that, mature enough to let the songs do the talking without the influence of too much ego. It’s such a privilege to work with each of them.”

He said the album featured a beautiful duet Out The Window, featuring South African music icon Lira.

“Lira is a dream to work with and her enthusiasm and straight up love for what she does reminds me why we do what we do,” Hinds said.

“It’s not about trying to find the next hit or breaking into a market, it’s about creating a song from nothing and watching it grow into something so much more than you ever imagined.”

Harbour was released digitally on all platforms as well as in hard copy on November 24.

The band will tour nationally and internationally in the next few months.

Tickets to all the shows are available on Watershed’s Facebook page or visit http://www.watershed.co.za/