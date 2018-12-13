Locally Yours Christmas Market

One of Port Elizabeth’s rapidly growing markets, Locally Yours, will hold its Locally Yours Christmas Market at the Tramways Building in Lower Valley Road from Monday to Wednesday. “Our focus is on owner operated or handmade products by local entrepreneurs. Our definition of ‘handmade’ is just that!” said market co-ordinator Annelize Botha in describing the market.

