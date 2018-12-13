Locally Yours Christmas Market
One of Port Elizabeth’s rapidly growing markets, Locally Yours, will hold its Locally Yours Christmas Market at the Tramways Building in Lower Valley Road from Monday to Wednesday. “Our focus is on owner operated or handmade products by local entrepreneurs. Our definition of ‘handmade’ is just that!” said market co-ordinator Annelize Botha in describing the market.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.