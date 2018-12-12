Puppet show at the Boardwalk
The Boardwalk Amphitheatre in conjunction with Obed Productions will present a puppet show for the little ones to enjoy each day from Sunday December 16 to Saturday December 22. The puppet show will be held at midday until 1pm. Tickets are R20 and proceeds will go to charity. Inquiries: 041-507-7777.
