Full programme planned for The Barn, Greenbushes

The Barn venue in Blomme Avenue, Greenbushes has a full programme lined up for the second half of December.

Thursday December 20: Rocco de Villiers; R160,

Friday December 21: Jo Black; R150 per person,

Saturday December 22: Juan Boucher & Jan Rhaap; R100 per person,

Sunday December 23: Bok van Blerk; R130 per person,

Wednesday December 26: Karlien van Jaarsveld; R150 per person,

Friday December 28: Jay; R120 per person,

Saturday December 29: Ray Dylan and Nicholis Louw; R120 per person,

Sunday December 30: Bobby van Jaarsveld; R150 per person.

All shows start at 7.30pm. Buy tickets at Westway, or call Westway Tickets to book, 041-369-5422 or 062-597-5657.

Further information from Anton, 083-760-0609.