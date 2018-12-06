MUSIC
Duck Chowles brings ‘Sticky Fingers’ to Old Grey
PE pays a rocking tribute to Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones
Last week Centrestage reincarnated the rock spectacle of Freddy Mercury and the sounds of Queen, and this weekend continue the theme with a tribute to Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones at Old Grey sports club in Glendinningvale. Veteran rock singer Duck Chowles flies in from Cape Town to front Port Elizabeth’s Centrestage band as the flamboyant Jagger in the show Sticky Fingers at 7pm on Sunday, December 9.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.