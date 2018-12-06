MUSIC

Duck Chowles brings ‘Sticky Fingers’ to Old Grey

PE pays a rocking tribute to Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones

Last week Centrestage reincarnated the rock spectacle of Freddy Mercury and the sounds of Queen, and this weekend continue the theme with a tribute to Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones at Old Grey sports club in Glendinningvale. Veteran rock singer Duck Chowles flies in from Cape Town to front Port Elizabeth’s Centrestage band as the flamboyant Jagger in the show Sticky Fingers at 7pm on Sunday, December 9.

