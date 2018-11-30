Julian Roy to end off Jazz’Afro Sundays
Singer-songwriter Julian Roy is the final act in the current cycle of Jazz’Afro Sundays at The Barn Theatre at the PE Opera House at 5pm on Sunday, December 2. Roy’s vibrant musical talent was discovered in a church in 2013 by guitarist Peter Jacobs, while he was performing with gospel group The Living Waters.
