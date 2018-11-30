Christmas with The Herald at Tavcor Volkswagen

Ho, Ho, Ho! Father Christmas and his helpers are coming to Tavcor Volkswagen in William Moffett at Christmas with The Herald on Saturday December 15.

Gates open at 3pm for a fun afternoon and evening for families to enjoy.

For the kids there will be a funzone consisting of a zipline, inflatables and rides. Santa will arrive at 5pm to hand out gifts.

Moms and dads may drop off their kids’ clearly labelled gifts at The Herald tent before 4.45pm.

Christmas with The Herald will include a Christmas market and pop-up shops for last-minute shopping.

There will be plenty of food on offer from food trucks and stalls. The Carols by Candlelight programme starts at 8pm.

Tickets are R30 a person and children five and under get in free. Tickets are on sale online at www.quicket.co.za or available at the event.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Animal Welfare Society.There will be a pet food collection at the event. for them too so bring can or two to the event.

Gates open at 3pm and the event will run until 10pm. Inquiries: Shelly le Roux, 041-504-7330 or e-mail: heraldevents@tisoblackstar.co.za