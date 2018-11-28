Comedian Alfred Adriaan in Bay with ‘Dating Life’

Comedian Alfred Adriaan delivers his solo debut special Dating Life at the Protea Hotel By Marriott Port Elizabeth Marine on Friday November 30 and Saturday December 1. Adriaan has shot through the ranks of local comedy, garnering five Savanna Comics Choice Awards nominations in four years and invitations to perform in New York City and Sydney.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.