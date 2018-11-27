MUSIC
Blues Broers out to paint the kitchen red
The Blues Broers will paint the Music Kitchen red with a splash of orange at 7.30pm on Thursday November 29 when they perform for the first time in five years at the Newton Park venue. The Blues Broers are Rob Nagel on harmonica, bass, vocals; Simon Orange on keyboards, tea-chest bass, vocals; Basson Laubscher on guitars and vocals; and Nico Lubbe on drums and washboard.
