Out of the door and into the Music Kitchen with Mike Palframan

Bay folk artist Mike Palframan will be doing a live show at the Music Kitchen on Thursday November 22 at 8pm. He will be performing all 11 original tracks from Out the Door, his debut album which he released recently, as well as what he calls a few “surprises”. Palframan sees himself as a storyteller in his blend of original alternative folk and his influences include Bob Dylan, Rodrigues, Cat Stevens and Neil Young among others.

