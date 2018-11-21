Out of the door and into the Music Kitchen with Mike Palframan
Bay folk artist Mike Palframan will be doing a live show at the Music Kitchen on Thursday November 22 at 8pm. He will be performing all 11 original tracks from Out the Door, his debut album which he released recently, as well as what he calls a few “surprises”. Palframan sees himself as a storyteller in his blend of original alternative folk and his influences include Bob Dylan, Rodrigues, Cat Stevens and Neil Young among others.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.