Our Seaside City art exhibition reflects beautiful bay

Port Elizabeth artist Barry Rhodes is holding his third Our Seaside City exhibition from Wednesday November 28 to Friday December 14. It will run in the main hall at the Moffett on Main Lifestyle Centre on the corner of William Moffett Expressway and Main Road, Walmer. “The panoramic vistas in our metro have once again inspired me to depict the romance and relationship our lively seaside city has with our beautiful beaches and magnificent bay,” Rhodes said.

