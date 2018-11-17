Events

Manqunyana's solo exhibition a fusion of art forms

Artist’s work reflective of free thinking

By Zamandulo Malonde - 17 November 2018

Artist Thembalethu Manqunyana's solo exhibition, Western African Ideology, is at GFI Gallery until November 30.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office

Most Read

X