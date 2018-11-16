‘Art of the Counter Tenor’ not to be missed

Counter tenor Olusegun Soyemi will be performing a selection of works in The Art of the Counter Tenor: Bravura Arias from the Baroque Period on Friday November 23.

Hanlie Young will accompany Soyemi on piano in this house concert to be held at 6.30pm at 6 Somerfontein in Winchester Road, Summerstrand.

A very promising student of Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer Lionel van Zyl, Soyemi, 26, was born in Lagos Island, Nigeria.

He sang in church from a young age and completed a diploma in music in his home country before enrolling as a B Mus student in voice at NMU from 2015.

Over the past year, the dedicated young man has become a noticed counter tenor, in great demand for performances. Soyemi has been a soloist in numerous Baroque concert presentations.

His programme next Friday will include arias by Vivaldi, Handel and Bach. Only 40 tickets are available and they are R100 each.

To book, contact Gerda van der Westhuizen by e-mailing: grdvndrwsthzn@gmail.com or call 084-432-6680.