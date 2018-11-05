Jazz singer-songwriter Mariloe Booysen performs this weekend

Jazz singer-songwriter Mariloe Booysen will perform at the PE Opera House’s Jazz’Afro Sundays, appearing on Sunday November 11 at the Barn Theatre.

Mariloe, more affectionately known as That Flower Lady, is a dynamic singer, songwriter and actress who graduated with a BA in drama at the University of Pretoria.

She describes her style as “simple, reflective, pause for thought and prophetic words”.

Mariloe’s sound is a hybrid of many genres such as RnB and Soul, with great influences of Jazz. She calls the genre “Zazzo”, a word created to describe her distinctive sounds and melodies.

This vocalist has been compared to the likes of international artists Jill Scott, Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill, to name a few.

Mariloe is also the brains behind Zazzo Entertainment, which has produced the Open Mic show on Port Elizabeth’s television station Bay TV.

As an artist, Mariloe has worked with American rappers such as Ezko Bars and Johannesburg producers such as Luke M and Yuki Monolog.

She completed courses in classical training and broadcasting at Montgomery College in the US. After releasing her first single with American producer Trey Andre, she competed in the BAMA Awards in 2012 and won the best female vocalist category in Port Elizabeth.

“Flower Power” has not only graced local and national stages but also performed internationally in Washington DC, New York, Virginia and was also invited by the South African Embassy to perform at the annual Freedom Day picnic in Washington DC.

The show will be at 5pm on Sunday and tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners). Seating is limited.

Bookings can be arranged through Cingiwe Skosana cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com or Nomgcobo Mkize nomgcobomkize@gmail.com, or call (041) 586-2256.