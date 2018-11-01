Events

MUSIC

Rob Thompson tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Bay rockers will honour the late, great electric guitar maestro at Eddie Macs

01 November 2018

Bay rockers will honour the late, great electric guitar maestro at Eddie Macs

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius

Most Read

X