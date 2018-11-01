Events

Celebration of song, music and flowers at Newton Park church

Algoa Floral and Garden Club and Grey school pupils will show their creativity

01 November 2018

Algoa Floral and Garden Club and Grey school pupils will show their creativity

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Aunty Pat resigns, leaves DA and clears out her office
11 hours, 4 victims, 1 hell ride: Mapping the murder of Hannah Cornelius

Most Read

X