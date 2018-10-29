Fogarty’s to host two book launches

Fogarty’s is hosting two book launches at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive this week and next week. Afrikaans writer Annelie Botes is first up when she discusses her latest book, Kainsmerk, on Tuesday at the gallery. Next week, Mphuthumi Ntabeni will be at the same venue to discuss his first novel, The Broken River Tent.

