People’s Port Festival will give peek into harbour

Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) People’s Port Festival is on December 1 and 2 in the Port Elizabeth harbour and celebrates the theme “100th Centenary of Madiba”.

The two-day festival will offer the rare chance to see the inner-workings of the Port of Port Elizabeth through a range of fun, educational land and waterside activities that showcase some of the technology, machinery and maritime experiences offered by the port.

Highlights will include tours of South African Navy vessels and TNPA marine craft, bus tours exploring areas restricted to the public, the Bayworld experiential area, Bocadillo’s pop-up restaurant plus many food trucks and vendors, live entertainment by national and local artists, a laser show, shark displays and more.

“The 2018 People’s Port Festival promises to be unique, exciting, fun, energetic, colourful and vibrant and it will be the perfect way to kick off the holidays and festive season,” said port manager Rajesh Dana.

“We promise a wide range of port experiences that delight families while delivering on our important underlying strategic focus of raising awareness of the ports, including the career and business opportunities they represent.”

Gates open from 10am to 10pm on Saturday 1 December 1 and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday 2 December 2 and there is no entry fee to attend the festival.

Most of the festival activities are free, with a few requiring a nominal ticket purchase directly from these vendors. Food and beverages will be on sale in different areas throughout the festival.

The festival area will be a pedestrian-only zone and shuttles will be available from the designated parking areas entered via Campanile or Green Street.

Those interested in being a vendor or performer at the People’s Port Festival may contact peoplesport@magnetic.co.za for more information.

Further information from Sithembiso Soyaya, Corporate Affairs Manager at TNPA, 041-507-1957, 083-700-9907, Sithembiso.Soyaya@transnet.net